Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a review meeting of the game-changing schemes of the Public Works Department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, directed officials to expedite all processes for the four-lane elevated road construction project on the Rispana and Bindal rivers.

Work should also be done speedily on Dehradun Ring Road / Bypass and Utility Duct Policy from Asharodi to Mohkampur., he said.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

The Chief Minister said that new technology should be used in road construction works. The work of reconstruction and repair of bridges whose condition is deteriorating should be done on priority basis. Technology like geosynthetic retaining wall should be used to build safe and durable roads in landslide affected areas. A campaign to make roads pothole-free should be run continuously, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to pay special attention towards the expansion of road connectivity in the state. Work should be done speedily to improve the mutual connectivity of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand, he said, according to a release.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: IIT Kharagpur 2nd Year Student Chokes on Medicine, Dies.

A more effective action plan should be developed to further enhance road connectivity from Dehradun to Haldwani, Delhi to Haldwani, and other major cities. To reduce traffic pressure between Mussoorie and Dehradun, work should be done on alternative routes at a fast pace. The work of asphalting of roads should be expedited, the Chief Minister said.

Secretary, Public Works Department, Dr. Pankaj Pandey informed that feasibility study and hydrological study have been done under the approval of the first phase of construction work of 11 km long four-lane elevated corridor on Rispana river and 15 km long on Bindal river.

The alignment of Dehradun Ring Road has been finalised. The feasibility report of the project has been prepared and the diversion plan has also been prepared after joint inspection with the Railways. The feasibility report of the Dehradun-Mussoorie connectivity project has been prepared and geotechnical investigation has been done. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)