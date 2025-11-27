Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met and interacted with local residents during his morning walk in Nainital.

CM Dhami inquired about their well-being and also received feedback regarding his government and the administration.

In an X post, the Chief Minister wrote, "During a morning stroll in Nainital, I met with local citizens, shopkeepers, and young companions, and listened to their views and suggestions."

"On this occasion, their feedback was also sought on the development projects and public welfare schemes being run by the state government. The smiling faces and enthusiasm of the people are narrating the story of the positive changes taking place in the area. Our government remains committed to continuously improving governance, ensuring transparency, and fostering holistic development with the same resolve for public participation," Dhami added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he participated in the grand Cooperative Fair organised at MB Inter College, Haldwani on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives-2025. On this occasion, the Chief Minister took significant steps towards empowering the state's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperative societies.

He provided Rs 16.97 crore in financial assistance to women SHG members engaged in animal husbandry and vegetable production under the mid-term Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Welfare Scheme, and Rs 75.50 lakh to NRLM SHGs, according to the release.

The gathering present at the event extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the fair, CM Dhami said that the event, being held on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives and the silver jubilee of the state's formation, will provide new momentum to the cooperative-based economy of Uttarakhand.

He informed that the seven-day fair is based on the theme 'Tourism Development Through Cooperatives', and will provide a platform to products prepared by cooperative societies, self-help groups, and farmers. (ANI)

