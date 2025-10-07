Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 12 economic activities under the National Rural Livelihood Mission's Cluster Level Federation worth ₹1.20 crore during the "Saras Aajeevika Mela" in Rishikesh on Monday.

During the event, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for proposed economic activities worth ₹1 crore for 10 additional CLFs. Additionally, the Chief Minister launched "Rising Tehri - Physics Wala Online Coaching Classes," which will enable local youth to prepare for entrance exams like JEE and NEET while staying in their villages and homes.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami praised the initiatives undertaken by the Rural Development Department and the District Administration under the "Gramotthan Project."

Addressing a large gathering of members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and rural entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister stated that the fair is a unique initiative to showcase the rich cultural heritage, skills, and entrepreneurship of the state's rural areas. He added that such livelihood fairs not only provide an excellent platform to exhibit local products but also play a crucial role in realising the vision of the Prime Minister's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local" initiatives.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that when a woman becomes economically empowered, she not only strengthens her family but also society as a whole. Hence, to achieve this, the government has focused on women's empowerment through initiatives such as the "Lakhpati Didi Yojana," "Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana," and the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme."

Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, more than 1.65 lakh women in Uttarakhand have achieved the status of "Lakhpati Didis" (earning over ₹1 lakh annually). Through the Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana, women have established around 2,000 stalls, resulting in marketing transactions worth approximately ₹5.5 crore, setting a new benchmark for entrepreneurship. Moreover, the state government's "House of Himalayas" brand has taken locally made products by women to global markets.

Under the Rural Livelihood Mission, more than 68,000 Self-Help Groups comprising over 5 lakh members are active in the state. In addition, over 7,500 Village Organisations and 534 Cluster-Level Organisations have been established.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is fully committed to empowering women farmers. Under the Farm Livelihood and Women Farmer Empowerment Scheme, the state has worked to build the capacity and skills of over 3 lakh women farmers. Around 2.5 lakh agri-nutri and kitchen gardens have been established, along with nearly 500 farm machinery banks. Additionally, more than 5,000 women farmers have been connected to organic farming initiatives.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister asserted that the purchase of Swadeshi (indigenous) products is not merely a purchase, but an investment in the dreams of rural artisans, women, and entrepreneurs. Adopting Swadeshi preserves culture and tradition while ensuring the livelihood of farmers, artisans, and local entrepreneurs. (ANI)

