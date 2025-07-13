Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the distribution of cartons has commenced to provide a distinctive identity to the apples cultivated in Uttarakhand.

This initiative aims to benefit apple producers in the Uttarkashi and Dehradun districts while enhancing the packaging standards of the apples, as stated in the official release.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand offers immense possibilities for organic farming and horticulture. A policy has been formulated for the proper development of horticulture in the state, and the government is continuously promoting this sector. The state government is particularly encouraging apple cultivation in horticulture.

He said that the government is continuously working towards apple production in the state and to ensure a fair price for apples to the apple-producing farmers. Work has been done to give a unique identity to the apples produced in Uttarakhand by selling the apple product of the farmers in the Uttarakhand brand Universal Carton / Corrugated Fibre Board Box (CFB) with Apple Tray.

According to the release, to provide higher prices to farmers for their produce, the work of distributing produce among farmers through Horticulture Mobile Squad Centres has been initiated. This involves providing 3.85 lakh Universal Cartons to farmers in Uttarkashi district and 0.75 lakh Universal Cartons to farmers in Dehradun district, both of which are in demand. These cartons are being supplied to the listed firms/companies.

The farmers and apple producers of the state will now receive higher prices for their produce by obtaining Universal Cartons on a 50% subsidy under the Uttar Fasal Prabandhan Yojana, a state sector initiative run by the Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Along with this, they will be able to provide their important support in giving a unique identity to the apple produce of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

