Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the "Way Side Amenities" project in Amodi, located in his Assembly constituency of Champawat. The project, to be developed at a cost of approximately Rs 1.60 crore, is being established under the Chief Minister's announcement, with support from the Gram Utthan Project (REAP) and the Uttarakhand Agricultural Production and Marketing Board, Rudrapur.

During the event, the Chief Minister stated that this project marks a significant step towards creating an "Adarsh Champawat" (Model Champawat). It will not only strengthen the region's tourism infrastructure but also generate new employment opportunities for local youth and women. He emphasised that such initiatives play a vital role in boosting the rural economy and connecting local products to larger markets.

The Chief Minister informed that the way side amenities complex will offer facilities such as comfortable rest areas, clean and modern washrooms, refreshment and cafeteria services, along with sales centres for local handicrafts, agricultural, and forest products. In addition, provisions for vehicle parking, green zones, and an information centre are also planned.

He reiterated the government's objective to develop Champawat as a model district, where tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, and local entrepreneurship together set an ideal example for the state. He added that the Uttarakhand government, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," is committed to maximising the use of local resources in every region.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the state government has implemented numerous schemes to promote rural tourism, homestays, organic products, and traditional handicrafts. Projects like these, he said, will not only give a new direction to tourism development but also pave the way for self-employment and self-reliance for the younger generation.

Interacting with the villagers present, the Chief Minister affirmed that the government, with public cooperation, is determined to transform Champawat into a hub of holistic development. He remarked, "Development can only be realised through public participation."

The local administration conducted the program, and in conclusion, the Chief Minister instructed the concerned departments to commence construction work within the stipulated timeframe. (ANI)

