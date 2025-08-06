Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met disaster victims of Dharali at Uttarkashi PWD Guest House. CM Dhami emphasised that all possible efforts are being made to airlift people to safer locations safely.

Mahendra Chauhan, a victim of the Dharali cloudburst, shared that his sister, her husband, and their child have been missing since the incident, and he has been unable to contact them.

Mahendra Chauhan said, "CM Dhami has assured that very soon, heli services will be started so that people can be rescued from the spot. My sister, her husband and their child have been missing since yesterday. After this incident, I have not been able to speak to them..."

Another victim from Dharali village reported that his younger brother and his family are also missing, "I am from Dharali village and my younger brother and his family have been missing since yesterday. CM Dhami stated that we are awaiting an improvement in the weather to airlift people to safer locations. CM has assured us that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the people safely..."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and inquired about the recent natural disaster in the Dharali area of Uttarkashi district. The Prime Minister also took stock of the updated status of relief and rescue operations, an official release said.

Chief Minister Dhami told the Prime Minister that the state government is engaged in relief and rescue operations with full readiness. Due to continuous heavy rains, difficulties have arisen in some areas, but all concerned agencies are working in coordination to provide quick assistance to the affected people.

Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government.

Dhami also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and assessed the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas to review the damage and ongoing relief efforts. Rescue and relief operations are underway with full support from the state and central governments.

The Uttarakhand CM surveyed an ongoing high-intensity rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, and local residents. (ANI)

