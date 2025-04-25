Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the process of identifying Pakistani citizens in the state has been accelerated.

This decision comes in the wake of a series of measures taken during the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Director General of Police has been directed to take immediate action to identify Pakistani citizens residing in Uttarakhand and ensure their prompt repatriation.

In the sequence of the instructions of the Chief Minister and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India regarding the visa issued to Pakistani nationals in the state, Additional Secretary Home Nivedita Kukreti has clarified in a letter sent to the Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police Intelligence and Security along with Commissioner and Inspector General of Police Garhwal and Kumaon, that the visa services issued to Pakistani citizens by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India have been suspended with immediate effect in view of the terrorist incident in Pahalgam (Jammu Kashmir) on April 22.

He has asked to take necessary action in this regard in order to expect the referenced letter of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Additional Secretary Home has attached a copy of the mentioned letter of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi and has informed that the Government of India has also informed about the cancellation of all the currently valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, 2025.

Now the medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29, 2025. Apart from the above, it has also been clarified through the referenced letter that the cancellation of visa as above will not be applicable in respect of long term visa (L.T.V) and diplomatic and official visa holders. (ANI)

