Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Army jawan Prashant Thakur who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla recently.

Laying a wreath on the martyr's body at the Army hospital here, Rawat said brave soldiers of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are always ready to lay down their lives for the country.

"We are proud of our brave sons," Rawat said.

Thakur hailed from Sirmaur in HP.

