Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): During the review of the Transport Department in the Secretariat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials to start the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana soon, an official statement said.

Along with this, the work of setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state has also been asked to be completed in a timely manner.

The CM said that the process of implementing green cess on vehicles coming from other states should be expedited, and the work of bus depots under construction should be completed in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up charging stations near bus depots, parking places, government buildings and guest houses, petrol pumps, so that the drivers can get the facility of charging easily. The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to increasing the income of the Transport Corporation, the statement said.

On this occasion, Managing Director Transport Corporation Reena Joshi informed that the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana will be started in Dehradun and Haridwar. Under which 150 electric vehicles will be operated.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide smooth, accessible, and environment-friendly transport facilities to the citizens. About 750 new employment opportunities will also be created by the scheme, the statement added.

He said that the state government is giving special emphasis to the development of EV charging infrastructure with the objective of promoting the use of electric vehicles and reducing air pollution. Under the first phase of the scheme, e-V charging stations have been set up at 28 locations. (ANI)

