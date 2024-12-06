Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the general public at the camp office Lohia Head, Khatima (Photo/ANI)

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday interacted with the public at the camp office Lohia Head, Khatima and listened to the problems of people.

Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials for resolving the public problems and said that prompt resolution of public problems is the moral responsibility of the officials.

CM Dhami advised the officials to pay special attention to the solution of public problems at the local level.

In a post on X Dhami shared the pictures during his interaction with locals and wrote, "Met the people of the area at Lohiahead and Camp Office, Khatima and listened to their problems. During this, directed the concerned officials to solve the public problems.

"Based on the basic mantra of "simplification, solution, redressal and satisfaction", our government is continuously working on the ground for public service," the post furt

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

He paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at his residence.

Taking to social media X, Dhami wrote in a post "Tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, great social reformer, Bharat Ratna decorated Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Day.

CM Dhami said that the entire life of Dr BR Ambedkar is a unique example of struggle, equality and social justice and we have to follow his ideals and pledge to build an egalitarian society.

"Your entire life is a unique example of struggle, equality and social justice. Let us pledge to build an egalitarian society by following your ideals."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's transformative legacy. According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'.

Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar. (ANI)

