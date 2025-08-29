Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): In response to the recent cloudburst and heavy rains affecting Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri and Bageshwar districts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday spoke to the District Magistrates of the concerned districts over the phone and directed to conduct relief and rescue operations at a fast pace.

According to a release, the Chief Minister told the officials that the affected people should be immediately taken to safe places and there should not be any delay.

CM Dhami, in a high-level meeting of disaster management held at the Chief Minister's residence, directed the officials to provide all basic facilities in the affected areas soon. "In case of disruption of road, electricity and drinking water supply, they should be made operational immediately," he said.

He received detailed information about the incidents of cloudburst from the District Magistrates of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Tehri and Bageshwar through virtual medium and directed to further expedite the relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister also inquired about the rain and the condition of the roads from the District Magistrate Nainital.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that the government and "administration should remain on alert mode throughout the monsoon season. Whatever necessary resources and facilities are required for disaster relief work by the District Magistrates, they should be made available immediately. Also, it should be ensured that the affected families get compensation as per the prescribed standards soon."

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to senior officials, disaster secretary, and district magistrates at his official residence in the morning for relief and rescue operations due to the heavy rains in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and other districts.

Amidst relentless heavy rains and a devastating cloudburst in Rudraprayag district, authorities have evacuated over 70 residents from peril-stricken villages.

The Mandakini River, swollen beyond its banks, surged dangerously in the Kedarnath and Mandakini valleys, worsening the already dire situation.

A cloudburst in the Vasu Kedar area, though sparing the village major damage, added to the mounting crisis confronting the mountainous region.

In a self-made video, SP Akshay Prahlad Konde said, "We have been receiving 3-hour-long alerts of heavy rain in Rudraprayag. Heavy rain occurred in the Kedarnath and Mandakini Valley, causing the water level of the Mandakini River to rise. Additionally, there was information about a cloud burst in the Vasu Kedar area. However, the village remained safe, with minimal damage reported."

Konde said that access to affected areas remains severely challenged by damaged routes, with authorities evacuating over 70 residents from villages.

"Our relief materials team has already arrived, and an inspection is underway. We have shifted almost 70-80 people. Some damage occurred in the market area of Chenagarh. It is suspected that eight labourers, including 4 Nepalis and four locals, are buried under debris. At 7-8 locations, routes are damaged, which has delayed rescue efforts. Nevertheless, we will reach the area soon and begin rescue operations," he added.

Meanwhile, the SDRF rescue team have reached various locations of the affected areas. (ANI)

