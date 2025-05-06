Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "House of Himalayas" store at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the store will give a new identity to the local products of the state and the sale of local products will also strengthen the economy of the state.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

In a move aimed at promoting Uttarakhand's indigenous products, tourists arriving from across India and abroad will soon be able to purchase 'House of Himalayas' merchandise directly from airport outlets.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the state government on the initiative and said that the opening of 'House of Himalayas' stores at various airports would give a major boost to this umbrella brand, showcasing Uttarakhand's local produce.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

"The quality, packaging and branding of these products are excellent. These goods will not only benefit Uttarakhand but will have an impact across the country," Chouhan said.

He announced that the central government would establish a Centre of Excellence in Uttarakhand to support the promotion and development of the 'House of Himalayas' brand.

"This will ensure consumers get high-quality products while farmers and producers in the state benefit economically," he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the opening of the store would offer a new platform for Uttarakhand's products, reflecting the dedication and craftsmanship of the state's farmers, artisans, women, and small entrepreneurs.

"Local products are deeply tied to the state's culture, tradition and identity," Dhami noted.

The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'House of Himalayas' initiative, aimed at fostering self-reliance in Uttarakhand.

"The state government is prioritising local products to achieve the vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand. This is strengthening the economy while creating local employment opportunities," Dhami said.

The stores are expected to provide greater visibility to Uttarakhand's traditional and organic offerings, including handicrafts, food items, and wellness products, connecting travellers with the state's rich heritage.

Earlier in the day, taking a significant initiative towards improving health services in the remote areas of the state, Uttarakhand CM Dhami launched five fully equipped Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).

The objective of the MMUs is to ensure the availability of essential health services in the remote areas of the state.

CM Dhami described this initiative as an effective effort to overcome the lack of health facilities in rural areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)