Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] July 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the Vikas Sankalp Parv event held in Haridwar to mark four years in office. During this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 107 projects, which are expected to cost around Rs 550 crore, a release said.

The Chief Minister also visited the stalls set up by various departments on this occasion. The Chief Minister was overwhelmed by the immense love and affection received from people in the programme.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is moving on the path of progress with clear policy, determination and public welfare decision. Development is our priority, honesty is our identity and public service is our resolve. With this aim, we are continuously working to establish Uttarakhand in the category of leading states of the country.

The schemes which have been inaugurated and laid the foundation stone in Haridwar will definitely prove to be a milestone in the direction of regional development.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also held a telephone conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed heavy rainfall in disaster-prone areas of the state.

Dhami informed that considering the seriousness of the issue, Amit Shah has assured that the Centre's emergency relief agencies, NDRF and ITBP, are being deployed promptly to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra is not disrupted and that devotees face no inconvenience in their travel.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, through a telephonic conversation, obtained detailed information about the heavy rainfall in various disaster-prone areas of the state, including Kedarnath Dham.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, he assured that the Central Government's emergency relief agencies, NDRF/ITBP, are being deployed promptly to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra is not disrupted and that devotees face no inconvenience in their travel. He also assured continuous monitoring and provision of all possible assistance in other sensitive districts of the state", Dhami said in his 'X' post.

Union Minister Amit Shah took to social media platforms to inform about his conversation with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh over the issue of heavy rainfall in these states. (ANI)

