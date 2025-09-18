Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Dehradun-Mussoorie highway, which was damaged due to incessant rainfall, has been restored now at most places, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer Mussoorie, Manoj Aswal said, "The road (Dehradun-Mussoorie highway) is damaged at a lot of places. At most places, the road has been restored now. There are about 1500-2000 tourists in Mussoorie, and all are safe. There is no need to panic."

Also Read | 'I Respect All Religions': CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks on Reconstruction of Beheaded Lord Vishnu Idol at Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies following a cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.

The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.

Also Read | Bihar Government Sets Target To Provide 1 Crore Jobs to Youths in Next 5 Years, Says CM Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night.

"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD," he said.

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Chief Minister also directed that relief and rescue operations be expedited in the affected areas. He ensured that the necessary relief materials were provided promptly to the affected people. Instructed that blocked roads be reopened on priority.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity and water supply, and asked the district administration to maintain constant monitoring in disaster-affected regions and extend all possible assistance to people.

He further emphasised that all departments remain alert and prepared to handle any emergency. Meanwhile, around 10 people are feared trapped under debris caused by the sudden cloudburst in Chamoli district. So far, two women and one child have been rescued in injured condition and have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with local police, conducted intensive search and rescue operations after a cloudburst caused extensive damage to houses in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)