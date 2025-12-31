New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma.

SSP Ajay Singh stated that the SIT, headed by SP (Rural) Pankaj Gairola, will conduct the investigation into the case. The police also took possession of CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main absconding accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay Singh briefed on the killing of Anjel Chakma, asserting that five people have been arrested. At the same time, teams have been formed to locate the sixth accused, who is on the run.

SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder.

"Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

He also revealed that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been briefed about the developments of the incident. Singh stated that the police have recorded statements from the victim's family.

Meanwhile, NSUI (National Student Union of India) members held a candle march in New Delhi on Tuesday, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma. (ANI)

