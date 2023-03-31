Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31(ANI): Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased the electricity rates by 9.64 per cent for 2023-24.

Electricity Regulatory Commission Executive Chairman DP Gairola and Member Technical MK Jain told that the Energy Corporation had demanded compensation for a revenue gap of 1507.13 crores, this would have increased the rates by 16.96 per cent.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

The commission has approved only the difference in revenue of 870.85 crores. Due to this, electricity rates have increased by 9.64 per cent in 2023-24, he added

Due to the increase in electricity rates, domestic consumers will get a shock of 25 to 200 rupees in their bills coming every month, he added further.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

This time the Regulatory Commission has not given relief even to Below Poverty Line consumers. Electricity rates of BPL consumers have been increased by 10 paise per unit, said Executive Chairman DP Gairola.

The decision of the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commision will put the burden on consumers of expensive electricity in every section.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)