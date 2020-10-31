Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): Five people were arrested on Friday on the India-Nepal border by Uttarakhand Police for engaging in fraud with banned currency notes.

"In Udham Singh Nagar district's Khatima, we had information from our sources about a gang of five people engaging in fraud with banned currency notes," Inspector Sanjay Pathak said.

A case under the relevant sections has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

