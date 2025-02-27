Dehradun, Feb 27 (PTI) The Forest Department will now buy 'pirul' (dry pine leaves) which is one of the main causes of forest fire in Uttarakhand at the rate of Rs 10 per kg.

A press release issued by the Forest Department here said in order to directly connect the local people with the pirul collection work for forest fire control and to give them an additional means of livelihood, the state government has decided to revise the buying rate of dry pine leave from Rs 3 per kg to Rs 10 per kg.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

The purchase rate hike will ensure greater participation of local people in the collection of dry pine leaves which will prevent incidents of forest fire and it will also create employment opportunity at the local level, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)