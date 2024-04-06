Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): In another jolt to Congress, former minister in Uttarakhand and Congress leader Dinesh Agarwal resigned from Congress on Saturday.

In a letter to the State Congress President, Dinesh Agarwal said, "I would like to inform you that I am resigning from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Committee. Please accept my resignation."

Earlier, the Congress party declared 40-star campaigners for Uttarakhand on Friday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has named its major leaders, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to woo the voters in the state.

Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives.

Uttarakhand will get to vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Voting in Uttarakhand will be held for five Lok Sabha seats.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won all five seats taking the poll per cent to 61.7. (ANI)

