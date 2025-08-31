Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 31 (ANI): Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have left the Gangotri and Yamnoutri National Highways blocked due to debris and boulders.

In a post on X, officials informed that the Gangotri Highway was blocked at Dharasu, Netalam Charethi and Bhatwari, further mentioning that roads between Harsil and Dharali and the route from Dharali to Gangotri were operational for vehicles.

Also Read | Adi Vaani: India's First AI-Powered Translator for Tribal Languages To Launch on September 1, 2025.

https://x.com/DIPR_UK/status/1962015134307831859

"In Uttarkashi district, the Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked at Dharasu, Netala, Charethi, and Bhatwari due to debris and boulders. Efforts are underway by BRO to restore the route. Additionally, the road between Harsil and Dharali is operational for vehicles. The route from Dharali to Gangotri is operational," the post by Uttarakhand DIPR read.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Severed Head of Woman With Nose and Ear Jewellery Found in Drain Near Slaughterhouse in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

Furthermore, the officials also mentioned that the Yamnotri highway was blocked near Silai Band, dilapidated Gaad in Junglechatti and Naardchatti. It was also mentioned that efforts were being made to make routes between Junglechatti and Dabarkot accessible.

"The Yamunotri National Highway is blocked near Silai Band, at the dilapidated Gaad in Junglechatti, Banas, and Naardchatti. Efforts are underway to make the route accessible at Junglechatti and Dabarkot. The Barkot-Damta-Vikasnagar National Highway is operational for traffic. The Uttarkashi-Suwakholi-Dehradun Motor Road is operational for traffic. The Uttarkashi-Lambgaon Motor Road is operational for traffic," the post further read.

Applauding the efforts of the personnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X mentioned that 1,747 roads had been opened while work was also being carried out continuously to clear out other routes blocked due to debris and rain.

He further stated that apart from JCB machines deployed on blocked roads, relief had also been provided to people in affected areas.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1962016481878896704

"Disaster management and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing in the state. Continuous efforts are being made to clear the routes blocked due to heavy rains and debris. In line with the instructions given to officials, 1747 roads have been opened so far, while work is in progress on 80 roads. Traffic has been restored on 95.62% of the roads obstructed by debris and landslides."

"Wherever there was a possibility of debris, JCB machines and necessary resources had already been deployed in advance. Clear instructions were given to officials to initiate immediate action as soon as the roads are closed. As a result, routes in the affected areas are being opened rapidly, and the public is receiving relief," the post read.

The CM also assured through his post that the safety of the residents was being given the topmost priority, including ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential goods, water, and electricity.

"Continuous inspections of the disaster-affected areas are being conducted, and I am also regularly reviewing the relief and rescue operations. The safety and convenience of the residents of the state is the topmost priority of our government. Continuous monitoring and swift steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of roads, electricity, water, and essential goods," the post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)