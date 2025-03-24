Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has begun preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra to ensure the safety of pilgrims, as per a press statement on Sunday.

In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a mock drill will be conducted in April to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and enhance coordination among agencies.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman held a departmental meeting with experts from USDMA, ULMMC, and U-Prepare to discuss all aspects of the mock drill's organization.

Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman said that continuous work is being done at the level of the Disaster Management Department and USDMA to effectively deal with possible disasters during the Char Dham Yatra.

He said that NDMA has provided a tentative schedule for a disaster-focused mock drill during the Chardham Yatra, which USDMA has started preparing for. He informed that a meeting will soon be held with various districts and line departments to finalize the mock drill preparations.

Suman said that under the guidance and able leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority is committed to a safe Char Dham Yatra, and no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety of the passengers in case of any disaster.

He said that departments like the Tourism Department, Traffic Police, Local Administration, Police Administration, Transport Department, UCADA, Public Works Department, Border Road Organization, NDRF, SDRF, Health Department, Animal Husbandry, etc., have an important role in ensuring the safety of the passengers in case of any disaster during the Chardham Yatra.

USDMA's effort is to strengthen the mutual coordination between all the departments so that the safety of the passengers can be ensured quickly in case of any disaster during the Chardham Yatra.

He directed the experts of USDMA to form various committees for mock drill as soon as possible and to inform the concerned departments by clarifying the role of various line departments during Char Dham Yatra.

He said that various line departments and their officers will be informed about the role of which department and which officer is effectively dealing with disasters under the IRS system. (ANI)

