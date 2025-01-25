Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government is gearing up to host the 38th National Games, with the support of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The administration has officially received the information of preliminary consent; after which it has made IOC the bronze sponsor of the National Games.

"IOC will give sponsorship to Uttarakhand for this event. Uttarakhand has officially received the information of preliminary consent. After this, Uttarakhand made the IOC 'bronze sponsor' of the National Games. Now IOC will also be seen in the promotion of the event," a release said.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) department of IOC will soon decide on the size of its sponsorship for this event. On January 28, the day when the National Games are being inaugurated, the board meeting of the IOC is also proposed, where the decision on the size of sponsorship will be taken.

Meanwhile, the IOC has given preliminary consent for the sponsorship. According to Amit Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of the National Games, an official mail has been received from the IOC regarding sponsorship. After this, the IOC will now be the bronze sponsor of the National Games.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been actively participating to raise sponsorship for the National Games. A few days ago, during his visit to Delhi, Dhami met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri, who is also an invitee for the National Games, to request for IOC and ONGCC to provide sponsorship for the event.

Pratik Joshi, an official associated with the National Sports Secretariat, after studying past experiences, it has been decided to make the IOC a sponsor in the Bronze category.

The third largest shooting range is being put together at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun for the 38th National Games.

In terms of target capacity, this range will be the third largest shooting range in the country after Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal. The shooting range in Delhi has a capacity of 80-80 targets for each event, while in the case of Bhopal, the target capacity is 60-60.

160 targets are being installed in this range, which can make Uttarakhand a major centre for national and international level shooting competitions. With this, Uttarakhand can emerge as a strong contender for national and international level shooting competitions in the coming days.

The shooting competition in the National Games is scheduled to be held at Maharana Pratap Sports College. 60-60 targets of 10 and 25-meter range are being installed here, while there are 40 targets of 50-meter range. (ANI)

