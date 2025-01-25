Pune, January 25: As many as two women were killed when their moped was crushed by a truck in Pune on Friday evening, the police said. According to the police, the truck, travelling from Hinjawadi to Mahalunge, overturned after the driver lost control, crushing the two women under its heavy load. Both victim women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The police have arrested the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Women Killed As Mixer Truck Overturns Onto Their 2-Wheeler; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pune Road Accident

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: An accident on Hinjewadi-Maan Road resulted in the death of two women after a mixer truck lost control while turning and toppled onto a two-wheeler pic.twitter.com/qCaoM9pJTJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, police said. Further details are awaited.

