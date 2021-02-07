New Delhi, February 7: Twelve workers were rescued from tunnel no. 2 while 30 workers are still trapped in tunnel no. 1 near Tapovan, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday which was engaged in rescue operations after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Explaining the ground conditions while speaking to ANI, ITBP Public Relations Officer Vivek Pandey said, "Initially when we left for the site where this disaster happened it was reported that about 150 people have been feared missing. Right now we are focusing on two areas which is tunnel number one and two of a power project in Tapovan.

It was reported that 16 workers are trapped. In rescue operation 12 people were rescued from tunnel number 2. It was 900 metre-long tunnel. The snout of the tunnel was covered with debris and we rescued 12 men one by one. Initially it was reported that 16 people have been trapped but there were 12 people inside." Uttarkhand Glacier Burst: Scientists to Be Airlifted to Affected Areas for Aerial Reconnaissance, Says IAF.

Pandey said, "Out of 12, three were shifted to the hospital and now we are focusing on tunnel number 1. It is said that some 30 people have been trapped inside that tunnel."

The official said that they will be performing night operations also so that the teams can rescue more people who are trapped. While talking about other areas where people might be trapped due to the flash flood, the official said, "Gradually downstream, the water level fell. Right now there is no fear in terms of the effect of the flood in lowland areas, adding that people have cleared the location also. Uttarakhand Floods: 10 Feared Dead, State Govt Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to Family of Deceased; All We Know So Far.

Pandey added that ITBP is focusing entirely on that particular area that is 4 to 5 km stretch. A total of three teams with 300 men are on the ground, he said adding that the senior officers also taking account of the entire situation.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, according to a release said that the rescue work at the National Thermal Power Corporation's 900-meter long Tapovan Tunnel had to be halted due to a rise in water level.

