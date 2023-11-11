Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday, held a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to accelerate the development works of the state and increase employment generation.

The focus of the discussion was the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for swift action in implementing the agreements reached during the roadshows associated with the summit. He instructed the officials to expedite the process to ensure the agreements were grounded promptly.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with high-level officials of the government on Saturday at the Chief Minister's residence. In the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials that work should be done expeditiously for grounding the agreements that have been signed so far in the road shows under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. He instructed the officials that most of the work should be done expeditiously before the event to be held on December 8 and 9, 2023, in Dehradun," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister said that there is a need for further simplification in policies to promote investment in the state, so proposals should be brought for this. Those investment proposals which can generate more employment in the state and which are more suitable according to the conditions of the state should be given top priority.

"The Chief Minister said that air connectivity will have to be further expanded to promote industrial investment. The Chief Minister said that all actions to be taken at the state level towards making Jolly Grant Airport and Pantnagar Airport international airports should be taken immediately. He instructed the officials to speed up the action being taken to operate regular air services from the Nainisaini airstrip in Pithoragarh. Work in all these activities should be done in fast-track mode," as per the release.

The Chief Minister said that work should be done expeditiously on the master plan of the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. In view of the convenience of the devotees coming to the Garhwal division and Kumaon division of the state, work should also be done expeditiously to expand connectivity in both divisions. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, work should be expedited on the basis of the master plan for the temples selected in the first phase.

"The Chief Minister directed the officials that all preparations for the 6th World Disaster Management Conference to be held in Dehradun from November 28 to December 1, 2023, should be done in a well-organized manner on time. He said that this is a big event to be organised in the state from the point of view of disaster management. Disaster management experts from many countries will participate in this event. The state has a good opportunity to make Uttarakhand a distinct identity at the global level," the release stated.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the law and order situation in view of the upcoming festivals. He gave strict instructions to the officers that any kind of negligence in law and order would not be tolerated.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey, SN Pandey, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Additional Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Yugal Kishore Pant, C Ravi Shankar, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General U Cost Professor Durgesh Pant, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal and other officers were present. (ANI)

