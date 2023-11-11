Hyderabad, November 11: Chandrayangutta assembly election 2023 is set to take place in few weeks. Chandrayangutta assembly constituency is a constituency of Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad city, and part of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Chandrayangutta vidhan sabha seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM, with the party winning from this segment in 2014 and 2018 Telangana assembly elections. Goshamahal Election 2023: Nand Kishore Vyas of BRS to Take on Firebrand BJP Leader T Raja Singh in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Chandrayangutta Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

The voting date for the Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency Election 2023 has been officially announced by the Election Commission. As per the ECI, Chandrayangutta Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 30 while results will be declared on December 3. Kamareddy Elections 2023: Congress Fields State Chief Revanth Reddy to Take on Chief Minister KCR in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Chandrayangutta Election 2023: Candidates

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Akbaruddin Owaisi from the Chandrayangutta seat while BJP has fielded K. Mahender from the seat. Congress has fielded Boya Nagesh against Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Since 1999, Akbaruddin Owaisi has been elected with a massive majority by the voters of the constituency each time he contested from this segment.

Chandrayangutta Election Result 2018

In the 2018 Assembly election, AIMIM fielded Akbaruddin Owaisi whereas TRS gave a ticket to M Seetha Ram Reddy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Shahejadi Sayyad while Congress chose Esa Bin Obaid Misri. In 2018, the Chandrayangutta constituency was won by the AIMIM candidate against BJP with a margin of 80,263 votes.

The counting of votes for Telangana, along has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

