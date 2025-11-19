Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday imposed a six-month ban on strikes across all state services, citing public interest and essential service requirements.

Personnel Secretary Shailesh Bagauli issued a notification enforcing the ban under Section 3(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966, as applicable in Uttarakhand. The order bars any form of strike in state services for the next six months from the date of issuance, effective from today, November 19, 2025.

According to the notification, the decision aims to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services and maintain administrative stability. The ban comes at a time when several departments are engaged in critical public-facing operations across the state.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection at ISBT Dehradun on Tuesday, arriving directly from the Secretariat to review on-the-ground arrangements.

During the visit, the Chief Minister inspected cleanliness conditions, passenger amenities, operational systems, and transportation management inside the bus terminal.

He expressed strong displeasure after finding garbage scattered at multiple spots. Calling the situation unacceptable, he emphasised that negligence in maintaining cleanliness at critical public facilities "would not be tolerated under any circumstances."

At one point, he picked up a broom himself to clean the area, sending a stern message to officials that cleanliness efforts must be visible on the ground rather than limited to paperwork.

CM Dhami issued strict directions to the Transport Department and MDDA officials to ensure regular cleaning of the ISBT premises, install cleanliness-related signage, and maintain a pollution-free and waste-free environment for passengers.

He also instructed MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari to prepare and immediately implement an action plan to improve facility management and cleanliness at the terminal.

The Chief Minister reviewed bus operations, ticket counters, waiting halls, drinking water arrangements, toilets, shops, and security systems.

He said that Uttarakhand, as a major tourism and pilgrimage destination visited by crores of people every year, must uphold high standards of cleanliness and service across transport hubs, including bus and railway stations.

CM Dhami also interacted with passengers present at the ISBT, asking about their well-being and seeking suggestions for improvement. He stated that passenger feedback is an essential basis for enhancing public service delivery. (ANI)

