Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Singh took a holy dip at the 'Triveni Sangam' and shared about his experience at the divine fair. He said that it was a feeling of immense joy, and he was fortunate to get the opportunity. He praised the administration for the management of the event and stated that it has been of absolutely high standard.

Speaking to ANI Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) said, "It is a feeling of immense joy. It feels very fortunate that I got such an opportunity...More than 60 crore people have taken a holy dip. Its management itself has been of a very high standard...the management was very good. I want to congratulate the UP CM and all the officials who worked so hard and made it (Mahakumbh) a successful event..."

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently 62 crore devotees have attended the Mahakumbh 2025 which is set to conclude on February 26. While addressing a gathering in Prayagraj on Sunday, CM Yogi stated that Mahakumbh has become a medium for people to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion.

"Today, the total number of people who took the holy dip in Mahakumbh is going to cross the mark of 62 crore people. Now imagine, in this whole which religion or community exists where under a limited time period, the followers are coming to a place. Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion...Almost every family has become a part of this event...", CM Yogi said.

Many big political names such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his whole cabinet and others have attended the divine religious festival in Prayagraj.

On the other hand, Mahakumbh 2025 has caught the attention of big celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Boney Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur and others. (ANI)

