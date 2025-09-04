Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government's disaster management department has requested the centre to provide special assistance of Rs 5,702.15 crore to compensate for the damage caused during this year's monsoon and to prevent possible damage to infrastructure structures in future.

In this regard, Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman has sent a detailed memorandum to the Additional Secretary, Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Also Read | Did US President Donald Trump Claim That India Lost 7 Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video.

Suman informed that due to the natural disaster this year, the Public Works Department (PWD) and public roads have suffered direct damage of approximately Rs 1,163.84 crore.

The damages to the Irrigation Department's assets are approximately Rs 266.65 crore, followed by Rs 123.17 crore of damage to the assets of the Energy Department, Rs 4.57 crore of damage to the Health Department, and Rs 68.28 crore of damage to the assets of the School Education Department.

Also Read | 'Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection Never Been Detected in Tamil Nadu’: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian Asks People Not To Panic, Says ‘Current Illnesses Are Only Seasonal’.

Moreover, damages of Rs 9.04 crore have occurred to the Higher Education Department's assets, followed by Rs 2.55 crore damage to the Fisheries Department's assets, the Rural Development Department Rs 65.50 crore, the Urban Development Department Rs 4 crore, the Animal Husbandry Department Rs 23.06 crore and other departmental assets Rs 213.46 crore.

All government departments have suffered direct damage of approximately Rs 1,944.15 crore.

Along with the above-mentioned amount of Rs 1,944.15 crore for the reconstruction and recovery of these assets, the centre has been requested to assist with Rs 3,758.00 crore for saving the assets and stabilising roads, populated areas, and other infrastructure structures, which are on the verge of being damaged due to the disaster.

Thus, a total amount of Rs 5,702.15 crore has been demanded by Uttarakhand for the damage caused by the disaster in 2025 for carrying out repairs and reconstruction, as well as to protect infrastructure structures, including public assets such as roads, that were damaged due to the disaster.

The Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation informed that a total of 79 people have died, 115 people have been injured, and 90 people are missing due to a natural disaster in the year 2025 between April 1 and August 31.

A total of 3,953 small and big animals have died. A total of 238 concrete buildings have been destroyed, two kuccha buildings have been destroyed, 2,835 concrete buildings have been severely damaged, and 402 kuccha buildings have been severely damaged.

Apart from this, a large number of commercial buildings, including shops, hotels, homestays, restaurants, and other structures, have been damaged. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)