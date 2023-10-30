Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to establish the Rajaji Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation to accelerate and facilitate ecological, economic, social and cultural development in the landscapes in and around the reserve.

"In the cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it was decided to establish the Rajaji Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation. Formation of the Rajaji Conservation Foundation on the lines of the Corbett Tiger Foundation," as per a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

For the purpose of the provisions mentioned in Section 38, it has been decided to form a conservation foundation, the statement added.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the main objective of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation are to provide assistance for the protection of the natural environment in and around the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

The foundation will also provide support to local communities in providing alternative livelihood opportunities to reduce dependence on forests, reap the benefits of ecotourism and deal with human-wildlife conflict and related crimes.

It will also carry out activities related to the welfare of the employees working in the Tiger Reserve.

It will provide assistance as needed in filling gaps or providing additional resources for any planned or ongoing conservation effort.

Wildlife Habitat Protection To support urgent demands arising for wildlife protection and the welfare of employees.

To create, acquire and maintain resources necessary to fulfil the objectives and goals of the RTCF.

To obtain the necessary technical, legal, financial and other support for the accomplishment of the above objectives as permitted under the laws of the state.

To provide support in research, innovation, training, ecological development, eco-tourism and environmental education for which necessary resources are not available under the provisions of the regular budget.

The state government can review the functioning of the foundation as per requirements and include other points in the Memorandum of Association and SOP of the foundation, the statement added. (ANI)

