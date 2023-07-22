Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has transferred four senior IPS officers from their respective departments and given them new responsibilities.

Senior IPS officer of the state, Abhinav Kumar, will be the new Intelligence and Security Chief of Uttarakhand.

Vigilance and telecommunication have been withdrawn from Amit Sinha and he has been made ADG Administration.

V Murugesan has been made Director of the vigilance. He was the ADG Law and Order.

AP Anshuman will now look after law and order. (ANI)

