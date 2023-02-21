Nainital, Feb 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered strict action against all those who created violence during an agitation in Dehradun by unemployed youths against recruitment examination paper leaks.

"It appears that the mob agitating against paper leak resorted to violence. No matter what the issue, it cannot be used as an excuse to resort to violence, destroy public property, or create public nuisance," a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed.

"The petitioner has a fundamental right to protest in a peaceful manner after obtaining proper permission from the administration. Therefore, we reject the demand for action against the police. We direct the government to take appropriate and strict action against all those involved in violence or arson," it said.

The order came on a petition demanding a CBI probe into recruitment exam paper leaks and action against police personnel who resorted to lathicharge against protesting youths.

The high court also asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed by the state government in the case.

