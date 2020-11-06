Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday suspended Uttarkashi Chief Judicial Magistrate Neeraj Kumar on charges of assault and vandalism of government vehicles and has attached him to Bageshwar district.

The suspension order has been issued through the registrar of High Court Hira Singh Bonal.

The allegation on CJM Neeraj Kumar relates to creating a ruckus near the collectorate on the night of October 29. (ANI)

