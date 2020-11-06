Hyderabad, November 5: Constable G Babji's gesture of helping an unknown patient by running for nearly 2 km and clearing traffic for an ambulance to pass from a busy street touched every netizens' heart. On Thursday, he was awarded by Hyderabad Police in recognition for his selfless act.

The incident took place on Monday during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Andhra Bank Koti in Hyderabad. The video capturing the incident came to light on Wednesday after a police official posted the video on Twitter. Hyderabad Traffic Constable Runs 2 km to Clear Traffic Jam to Make Way for Ambulance, Earns Praise After Video Goes Viral.

Traffic Constable G Babji Awarded by Hyderabad Police

.@HYDTraffic constable G Babji who won hearts after running almost two km to clear a traffic jam for an ambulance has been awarded by @hydcitypolice @CPHydCity for his wonderful gesture to help an unknown patient!#Hyderabad #Trafficop #Telangana #HyderabadTraffic @AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/mC566D8YKx — Anusha Puppala (@anusha_puppala) November 5, 2020

Viral Video of Constable G Babji running 2 km:

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

The constable ran from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the bikers to make way for the ambulance. He also ran beyond the jurisdiction of his police station to ensure the patient was being taken to the hospital on time.

