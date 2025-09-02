Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): Heavy rain disrupted normal life in Khatima city in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. The downpour in the last three days flooded low-lying areas, causing major traffic snarls and waterlogging.

The city also witnessed heavy rain this morning. The floodwater entered the houses in the low-lying areas of the city. Office goers in the morning endured considerable difficulties due to the heavy rain and traffic snarls.

All districts of Uttarakhand are currently under either a red alert or an orange alert.

"Every district in Uttarakhand has been affected by the disaster. There is calamity at Dharali. In Rudraprayag, many places have been hit by the disaster. In Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, many places are waterlogged. A cloudburst has occurred in Dehri's Ghansali region also," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters in Khatima on Monday.

The state government is monitoring the heavy rain situation.

"At such a time, it is the duty of our government and all our public representatives to stand together with the disaster-affected people and encourage the agencies that are working at this time. Our effort will be to provide all possible assistance to each and every disaster victim. Those who are staying in relief camps are being provided with food, medicines, clothes, and milk for children. I am monitoring it myself," the Chief Minister said.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman told ANI on Monday that owing to heavy rains, waterlogging is a problem being faced in the plains, for which complete preparations have already been made.

The Chief Minister has directed district-level officers to remain on round-the-clock alert, in view of the red and orange warnings issued by the Meteorological Department for most districts over the next few days.

CM Dhami said that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall, and the coming few days are going to be more difficult.

He directed all the officers to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens. Special vigilance should be exercised on the routes due to the risk of landslides, and all precautionary measures should be taken in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains. (ANI)

