Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone on Tuesday to get a detailed update on the situation arising from heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the chief minister, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected..PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details about the ..." Dhami said.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the state of all possible assistance, emphasising that the Central Government stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, stating that their guidance and support will further accelerate relief operations in the state. He informed that the administrative machinery is fully active in the affected areas, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister conducted on-ground inspections of flood-affected areas in Dehradun district. On this occasion, local legislators and senior officials accompanied him. He directed officials to ensure that no affected family faces any hardship and that relief materials, safe shelter, food, water, and medical facilities are provided without delay.

"The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on high alert, and NDRF, SDRF, police, and local authorities are working tirelessly on the ground," Dhami said.

Heavy rainfall lashed Dehradun district last night, causing the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of the city's most prominent shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged.

"The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Locals narrated their experience of how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the local resident told ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he further said

While speaking to ANI, another local added that the temple has faced a lot of damage due to the strong flow of water. "Due to the strong flow of water, a lot of logs came floating, due to which the temple has faced a lot of damage... In this situation, everyone should stay away from the river..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams. (ANI)

