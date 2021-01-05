Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 5 (ANI): Reservation for Divyang (specially-abled) employees working in the state government has been increased from three to four per cent in the allocation of government houses.

According to a statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, for the Divyang employees working in the government departments of the state, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government has increased the reservation in allotment of government houses from three percent to four percent.

With this decision of the state government, apparently, the Divyang employees will now be able to get more government accommodation than before, as per the statement.

According to the statement, under the guidance of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Social Welfare Department of the state has increased the reservation of 3 per cent prescribed for all categories of divyang employees to 4 per cent in the allocation of government houses, buildings.

In this regard, the State Property Department has also given its consent and after obtaining the approval of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the details of the instructions to be issued for allotment of housing to all departments have also been prepared, the statement added. (ANI)

