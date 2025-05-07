Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 7 (ANI): In the wake of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces, Uttarakhand Police has placed all its units across the state on high alert to ensure public safety and vigilance.

Sensitive locations, including religious sites and interstate borders, are being closely monitored, while a comprehensive verification campaign is underway statewide.

Also Read | Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s Father Taj Mohammed, Mother Halima Express Pride Over Operation Sindoor’s Success; Say ‘Pakistan Should Be Destroyed’ (Watch Videos).

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth stated that, for the ongoing Chardham Yatra, teams of ATS Guldar and Central Paramilitary Forces have been deployed at designated locations alongside the State Police, PAC, and SDRF. Instructions have been issued to maintain heightened vigilance along the Indo-Nepal border and to increase joint patrolling with the SSB.

The DGP further noted that social media platforms are under continuous surveillance. Given the current security scenario, the public has been urged to share posts on social media with restraint and responsibility. Strict action will be taken against those identified for posting misleading content or spreading rumours.

Also Read | Bikaner Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 8 Injured As 3-Storey Commercial Building Collapses in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a Civil Defence Mock Drill, organised for citizen safety in Dehradun on Wednesday under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, was monitored from the State and District Emergency Operations Centre at USDMA.

Secretary Home Shailesh Bagauli, Director General of Police Deepam Seth, and Secretary Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Suman closely oversaw the drill from SEOC.

During the drill, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli obtained detailed information from DM Savin Bansal, present at the District Emergency Centre, regarding the status of incidents, relief work processes, shelter capacity, staging area arrangements, and activation of the Incident Response System (IRS). He emphasised that the IRS is a robust system, and the role of every officer, from the state to the tehsil level, should be clearly defined.

DGP Deepam Seth gathered information from field officers about the availability of reserve resources and equipment and issued instructions to maintain an orderly traffic system.

Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Suman directed that observations from the mock drill be identified, and a detailed report be prepared along with a debriefing. During the relay, SEOC ensured that necessary resources and assistance reached incident sites promptly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)