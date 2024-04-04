Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended a core committee meeting of the party's Tehri Lok Sabha constituency, in Dehradun.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar, Nadda drew a comparison between the UPA and NDA governments, stating that now only the politics of work and performance will work in the country and not the politics of appeasement.

"Now the definition of politics has changed. Now no person can win by doing politics of caste, separatism, or appeasement. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only the politics of development will work, the politics of performance, politics of report card will work. The politics of appeasement, casteism, vote bank will not work anymore, now the politics of accountability will work," he said.

"...What was politics all about earlier? seeking votes in the name of minority and majority, vote bank and appeasement politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the definition of politics," he said.

On Friday, April 5, the BJP National President Nadda will visit Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar at 10:50 am and offer prayers there. Immediately after this, he will seek blessings from sages and saints in the Maya Devi temple.

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes five seats to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat from the state.

The voting for the state of Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19. (ANI)

