India News | Uttarakhand Mining Revenue Goes Up 2.25 Times: Mining Secretary

Uttarakhand has achieved its highest-ever mining revenue since the state's formation in 2002, marking a significant milestone for the sector, said Brijesh Kumar Sant, the state's Mining Secretary.

Mar 27, 2025
Mining Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, Brijesh Kumar Sant (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand has achieved its highest-ever mining revenue since the state's formation in 2002, marking a significant milestone for the sector, said Brijesh Kumar Sant, the state's Mining Secretary.

Revenue increased nearly 2.25 times compared to the previous year, and a surplus of over Rs 200 crore was recorded.

"Since the formation of Uttarakhand, from 2002 to 2025, never was such mining revenue generated in the state. Compared to last year, the revenue is almost 2.25 times. This is the first time that we have met the target given by Finance (Department) and even generated surplus revenue of more than Rs 200 Crores. This can be called an achievement by the Mining Department."

Further, the Mining Secretary refuted claims that illegal mining is rising in the state, calling such allegations "baseless, false, and misleading."

"I believe that saying that illegal mining is rising in the state is completely baseless, false and misleading. The biggest evidence of this is that mining revenue rapidly grew in FY 2023-24," he added. This proves that there has been impactful control on illegal mining.

Sant detailed the measures taken to regulate the mining sector. The government has simplified rules while increasing penalties for violations.

"The modus operandi we have adopted is that we simplified rules and increased punishment. We are also using new technologies. The task force is at the tehsil level, district level, and state level. These keep constant surveillance to ensure there is no illegal mining. When the final product comes out of the stone-crushing plants, it comes out only on valid documents. Trucks ply more at night because heavy vehicles are not allowed in the city during the day," he explained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

