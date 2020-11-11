Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat was sentenced to three-month jail by a court in Rudraprayag for violating the model code of conduct during the 2012 state assembly polls.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on the minister by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Shahjad Ahmad Wahid.

Rawat was convicted under Section 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

However, Rawat who was present in the CJM court on Tuesday, got bail.

A case had been registered against the minister for rioting and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty in 2012 when he was contesting from Rudraprayag as a Congress candidate.

