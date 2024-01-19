Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Uttarakhand police have made adequate security arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in the state ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya and Republic Day celebrations.

AP Anshuman, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order in Uttarakhand, said, "Instructions have been given to all the district police in-charges, commanders and superintendents of police and railways that the police force and local information system should maintain strong police arrangements to maintain communal harmony and law and order in their respective areas."

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 56 Bhog Prasad Reaches Ayodhya, To Be Offered to Ram Lalla 'First' After Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

ADG Law and Order also appointed mobile parties and patrols in time to conduct anti-sabotage checking at important places, railway, bus stations, parking, crowded and religious places and trains running from the state in view of Republic Day on January 26, 2024.

Instructions have been given to get vehicles checked at the border, check posts of their respective border states and districts and to maintain a vigilant vigil.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Telecast Live on NDMC Public Screens; Markets To Be Lit Up on January 22.

Meanwhile, as the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lala at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

Addressing a press conference, Yogi Adityanath assured devotees that all preparations were in place for a smooth and grand ceremony.

Meanwhile, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)