Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): Amidst the weather warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for heavy rains in several districts of Uttarakhand, police here have requested the people to exercise caution and travel only as per weather conditions.

"IMD has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days for Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, and Bageshwar districts. An orange alert has been issued for other districts. Please exercise caution. Travel only as per the weather conditions," Uttarakhand Police posted on X.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Protest Against 'Vote Chori': Election Commission Dismisses Agitating Opposition Leaders' Allegations on Voter List As 'Incorrect'.

https://x.com/uttarakhandcops/status/1954858662469472276?s=48

About 1,278 people have been rescued in operations in Uttarakhand's Dharali, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said on Monday.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 1 Heron UAV During Operation Sindoor? PIB Reveals Truth As AI-Generated Deepfake Video Goes Viral.

Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "Following a disaster in Dharali, about 1,278 people, including those from other states, stranded at Gangotri Dham, were evacuated. The operation is now complete. Electricity and mobile networks have been restored.

He added that the Valley Bridge and road connectivity have been restored, and the district officials are monitoring the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami."The Valley Bridge has been restored, and road connectivity should be fully restored by evening. Essential supplies like food, warm clothing, and daily items have arrived for distribution. District officials monitor the situation as the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance, announced by the CM, begins," he said.

The Commissioner added, "A three-member committee appointed by the CM has arrived to assess relief and rehabilitation packages. They will submit an initial report in a week and a final report within a month."

Acting on instructions from the Police Headquarters in Dehradun, flood company personnel of the Uttarakhand Police carried out inspections of disaster-affected routes on Sunday. He left for the site of the incident on foot for search and rescue work.A rescue operation was launched amid a massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)