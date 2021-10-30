Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 30 (ANI): The portals of the Tungnath temple will be closed today for the winter season, as per the Chardham Devsthanam Board.

The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut on November 5 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham and Shri Yamunotri Dham on November 6 while the Shri Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 20.

"The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25," said Dr Harish Gaur, member, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board on October 22.

The Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 this year after the Nainital High Court on September 16 lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. This yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

