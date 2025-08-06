Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): A portion of a road collapsed at Maniri in Uttarkashi here on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand is witnessing massive flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, as many as 11 injured army personnel have been airlifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Hospital located in Matli area of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, said police on Wednesday.

A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali, Sukhi Top and Harsil areas.In a social media post on X, the Uttarkashi Police wrote, "Harshil, Dharali relief and rescue operations for disaster-affected people are ongoing continuously. 11 injured army personnel have been airlifted to I.T.B.P. Matli."

The Indian Army has launched a swift and coordinated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in the wake of a devastating cloudburst near Dharali, close to Harsil in Uttarakhand. The region is currently cut off from both north and south due to multiple road breaches and a collapsed bridge.

According to a statement from the Indian Army, over 225 Army personnel, including infantry and engineering teams, are on the ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

As of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla, while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

As per the Indian Army, the military helipad at Harsil is operational. Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery. (ANI)

