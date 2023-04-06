Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has decided to debar 44 candidates for cheating in Patwari/Lekhpal examination from the upcoming examinations of the commission for five years.

It is worth mentioning that while taking strict action against 61 candidates who cheated in the JE examination earlier, the commission has banned them from participating in all the examinations of the commission for the next five years.

Thus a total of 105 cheating candidates will not be able to appear in any examination of the Commission for the next five years, according to the official statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in February said all upcoming exams will be conducted under an anti-copying ordinance of the state.

This came after protests broke out over the alleged leak of question papers for government exams. (ANI)

