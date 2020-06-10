India News | Uttarakhand Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): With 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, the total count for coronavirus cases rose to 1,537 on Tuesday.

A state government health bulletin said that Dehradun reported 14 new cases, Haridwar three, Bageshwar two, Tehri 29 and Uttarkashi one.

The total number of discharged patients in the state stands at 755. (ANI)

