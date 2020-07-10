Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3373 in the state.

Uttarakhand reports 68 new COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total positive cases to 3373 including 592 active, 2706 recoveries and 46 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

According to the Health Department, 34 COVID-19 patients have been treated/recovered today. The total number of samples sent for COVID-19 testing today are 2114. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)