Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): A special cleanliness drive was organised by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand's Yamunotri Dham on Saturday under the "Swachh Yamuna, Nirmal Yamuna, Aviral Yamuna" campaign.

Supervised by Circle Officer Yamunotri and Assistant Commander of the SDRF, Sushil Rawat, the campaign aimed to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of this holy site by intensifying cleaning efforts in the temple complex of Yamuna Ghat, Hanuman Temple, and Kali Kamli area.

According to a release, the drive involved SDRF personnel alongside district police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Home Guard, and PRD (Police Reserve Department) teams.

The collaborative effort focused on removing plastic, garbage, and other waste from the Yamuna River area, promoting public awareness about cleanliness.

This initiative to maintain cleanliness in a holy place like Yamunotri is important not only from an environmental point of view but also as an important step towards providing a clean and safe environment to pilgrims and devotees.

Circle Officer Sushil Rawat also praised all the officers, jawans, and employees involved in the campaign and said that religious places can be kept clean and sacred only through such joint efforts.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra 2025 had officially begun on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath were opened, and the doors of the Shri Badrinath temple were opened on May 4.

Over 22 lakh pilgrims had registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp for the sacred journey.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government had made extensive preparations for a safe, well-organised and convenient journey for devotees. (ANI)

