Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Due to heavy rains in Badeth Dungar Tok under the Tehsil Basukedaar area of Rudraprayag district, local families were affected due to heavy debris.

According to a release, as soon as information was received about some people being stranded in the affected area, Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commandant of the SDRF Uttarakhand, ordered teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Uttarakhand to be dispatched immediately from Sonprayag, Agastyamuni, and Ratuda to the spot with necessary rescue equipment.

SDRF teams are constantly working to reach the affected village, overcoming extreme obstacles and adverse conditions. Crossing the overflowing streams and obstacles on the way, the soldiers themselves are crossing safely and are also helping the local villagers to reach safe places.

The team is reaching the site of the incident and taking coordinated action to evacuate the affected families safely and to conduct necessary relief and rescue operations. SDRF is making efforts to take the affected people to safer places as soon as possible.

In Uttarkashi, following the Dharali disaster, necessary machines and personnel have been deployed to open the temporary lake formed on the Bhagirathi River in Harshil and to remove mud and debris from the submerged section of the highway. The work is ongoing continuously, according to the District Administration of Uttarkashi.

Meanwhile, Police in Uttarakhand have issued urgent advisories for Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, as continuous heavy rainfall in the State has led to a dangerous rise in water levels in local rivers, including in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, prompting evacuation for residents living near riverbanks.

Chamoli Police alerted that river water levels have reached critical heights and has strongly urged residents living along the riverbanks to move to safer locations immediately.

Chamoli police emphasised, "Your vigilance is your safety," while urging people to act swiftly and responsibly.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told ANI that relief work is being carried out by locals at the Mopata landslide area in Dewal, Chamoli district, while on the other hand, the DDRF team and Tehsildar are trying to clear the blocked roads leading to Dewal.

In Rudraprayag, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased significantly. Police and administration teams are actively informing the public to stay away from riverbanks and move to secure areas to avoid flood-related danger.

According to Rudraprayag Police, "Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The Rudraprayag Police and administration teams are informing the general public to avoid going near the riverbanks and to move to safe locations." (ANI)

